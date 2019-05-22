Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UK inflation back above official target as energy costs rise
by The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2019 4:41 am EDT
LONDON — Official figures show that inflation in Britain rose in April above the Bank of England’s target rate following an uptick in energy prices and airfares.
The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that consumer prices in the year to April were up 2.1 per cent, against 1.9 per cent in March. The bank’s target is 2 per cent.
Many economists think the bank’s rate-setting panel may look to raise interest rates again during the summer even though Brexit uncertainty is expected to weigh on the British economy for a while yet.
Britain has been granted an extension to its departure from the European Union until Oct. 31. With uncertainty still prevalent, the pound has fallen sharply in recent few weeks, and that’s set to elevate inflation by raising the cost of imports.
The Associated Press
