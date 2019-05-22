Trudeau's action plan on climate change brings B.C. politician out of retirement

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Justin Trudeau and the Liberal party’s commitment and action plan on climate change has brought one former British Columbia politician out of retirement and back into the arena.

At his nomination event Tuesday for the riding of Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, Terry Lake, a former B.C. health minister, described to the prime minister the war zone-like conditions the area faces every summer with the wildfires.

With B.C. expected to be a key battleground in October’s federal election, Lake is considered a high-profile candidate for the Liberals in the province.

Lake says climate change is a “ballot question” because it affects the mental and physical health of people, and thus the economy.

He didn’t seek re-election for the B.C. Liberals in the last provincial election after serving three terms in the legislature.

Trudeau told the crowd of supporters that the Liberal government has given Canadians confidence to face the future by investing in education, skills training, families and the future.

The Canadian Press