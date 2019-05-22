Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Top soldier acknowledges handling of Afghan memorial 'hit a nerve;' vows access
by THE CANADIAN PRESS
Posted May 22, 2019 1:19 pm EDT
Last Updated May 22, 2019 at 1:20 pm EDT
Canada’s top soldier acknowledges that last week’s unveiling of the Kandahar memorial without the families of dead soldiers present hit a nerve.
Gen. Jonathan Vance, chief of the defence staff, tells The Canadian Press no insult or disrespect was intended.
Decisions around the opening and severely restricted access to the site have come under attack from Afghan war veterans and families of those killed there.
Vance says he has asked his team to come up with plans to allow access to anyone who wants it.
He also says the fragile memorial needs to be inside, and the Department of National Defence headquarters in Ottawa was chosen as the best place.
In Vancouver, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today he is looking into the situation.