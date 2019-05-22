Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Three women launch lawsuit alleging sexual assault by Correctional Service guard
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2019 4:38 pm EDT
The Nova Institution for Women is seen in Truro, N.S. on Tuesday, May 6, 2014. The multi-level security facility feature a range from residential-style housing to maximum security. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Three women who say they were sexually assault by a prison guard have launched a lawsuit against the federal correctional service.
The alleged assaults are said to have happened at the Nova Institution for Women, located in Truro, N.S.
Nova is one of six federal facilities for women across Canada.
In response to the lawsuit, the director of advocacy and legal issues for the Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies, Savannah Gentile, is calling the women “incredibly brave.”
Halifax lawyer Mike Dull says two of the three women are still serving time, adding that police were called in within the last two months and a criminal investigation is underway.
A spokesperson for the Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the government cannot comment on court cases, but says the minister expects the Correctional Service of Canada to ensure all allegations of sexual assault are thoroughly investigated.