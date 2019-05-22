Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Tennessee leader says he believes sex assault allegations
by Kimberlee Kruesi, The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2019 6:12 pm EDT
NASHVILLE — A key Republican leader who is next in line to take over the Tennessee House says he believes the women who have accused a Republican member of sexual misconduct.
Speaker Pro Tem Bill Dunn said Wednesday it is the speaker’s responsibility to investigate the claims three women have made against Rep. David Byrd. He said he would do so if he is elected permanently to the post.
Current House Speaker Glen Casada has been a longstanding defender of Byrd and has previously downplayed the women’s accusations.
Casada announced on Tuesday that he was stepping down after a vote of no-confidence amid revelations that he exchanged sexually explicit text messages about women with his former chief of staff.
Dunn will replace Casada until a permanent speaker is chosen.
Kimberlee Kruesi, The Associated Press
