Man found dead in Bloor and Dovercourt home

Last Updated May 22, 2019 at 5:54 am EDT

Police outside a home on Shanly Street where the body of a man was found inside on May 22, 2019. CITYNEWS

Police are investigating a suspected homicide after the body of a man was found inside a home in the Bloor Street West and Dovercourt Road area Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Shanly Street around 7 p.m. for a report of someone in cardiac arrest.

The 43-year-old victim was found in an upstairs apartment inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man suffered blunt force trauma.

Officers are searching the area for a male seen leaving the apartment.

No suspect details have been released.

Police continue to investigate.

