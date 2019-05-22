Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Saudi Aramco to buy liquid natural gas from US company
by The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2019 12:04 pm EDT
Saudi Aramco will begin buying liquid natural gas from a U.S. company under a 20 year agreement.
Saudi Arabia’s state owned oil company said Wednesday it would buy 5 million tons of liquid natural gas per year from Sempra Energy, based in San Diego.
Aramco will make a 25% equity investment in an LNG export facility under development in Port Arthur, Texas, as part of the deal.
Sempra CEO Jeff Martin said that the company is pleased to partner with Saudi Aramco, the largest oil and gas company in the world, to help develop the natural gas liquefication facility in Texas.
Aramco CEO Amin Nasser says the agreement is a major step forward in the company’s long-term strategy to become a global LNG player.
