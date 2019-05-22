Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Report: Pilot saw flash just before Alaska midair collision
by Rachel D'Oro, The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2019 3:07 pm EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A preliminary report says a pilot saw a flash on his left side just before his plane collided another plane in Alaska, killing six people.
The National Transportation Safety Board says in the report released Wednesday that the two planes carrying Alaska cruise ship passengers were returning from a flightseeing tour of Misty Fjords National Monument when the collision occurred May 13 northeast of Ketchikan.
The pilot and all four passengers of the smaller plane, a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver, were among those who died. Nine passengers in the larger de Havilland DHC-3 Otter were seriously injured, and one died.
The surviving Otter pilot, who sustained minor injuries, told investigators the flight had proceeded normally until he descended and was manoeuvring the plane to show passengers a waterfall when the collision occurred.