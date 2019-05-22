Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pitt, DiCaprio talk Tarantino's love letter to Hollywood
by Jake Coyle, The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2019 7:16 am EDT
Actor Brad Pitt, left, and director Quentin Tarantino pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
CANNES, France — Leonardo DiCaprio says he and Brad Pitt “forged a cinematic bond” making Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”
The two stars, along with Margot Robbie and Tarantino, spoke to reporters at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, the day after “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” premiered at the French event. The movie is the first feature DiCaprio and Pitt have made together, though they co-starred in a 2015 short directed by Martin Scorsese.
Pitt says he hopes they get to work together again.
Tarantino’s film stars DiCaprio as a 1960s actor in Hollywood and Pitt as his stunt double. It’s set against the backdrop of the 1969 Manson family murders. Robbie plays Sharon Tate.