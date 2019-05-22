Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pentagon to put up shelter for at least 7,500 migrants
by The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2019 6:23 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says it will build temporary shelter at the U.S.-Mexican border for at least 7,500 adult migrants who have been turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.
The Pentagon announced Wednesday that the Department of Homeland Security made the request, and it was approved by Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan.
The military will not operate the camps.
The Pentagon says the military will lend tents to DHS and put them up at several sites in Texas and Arizona. The cost and timeline for constructing the temporary shelter will be determined after the Pentagon conducts site assessments over the coming two weeks. The camps will be in the Tucson and Yuma areas of Arizona and in Tornillo, Donna, Laredo and Del Rio in Texas.
The Associated Press
