Oklahoma City Council approves settlement in canal death
by The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2019 7:19 pm EDT
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Council has approved a $175,000 settlement for the estate of a man who died after being electrocuted in an entertainment district canal.
The Oklahoman reports the council voted Tuesday to settle a claim filed on behalf of the estate of 23-year-old Wesley W. Seeley of Tuttle.
Seeley was killed Sept. 30 when he fell into a canal in the Bricktown entertainment district and grabbed a lamp post to try and pull himself out. His estate alleged the city was negligent.
The council approved a separate $169,650 claim earlier this month filed by 31-year-old Brandon Gann of Van Buren, Arkansas, who was shocked while trying to rescue Seeley.
Work to replace the Bricktown Canal’s lighting system is planned for next year.
The Associated Press
