NY legislators OK congressional access to Trump tax returns
by Chris Carola And David Klepper, The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2019 1:25 pm EDT
Assemblyman Andy Goodell, R-Jamestown, speaks to members of the New York state Assembly against legislation that authorizes state tax officials to release, if requested, individual New York state tax returns to Congress, during a vote in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state lawmakers have passed legislation that would allow President Donald Trump’s state tax returns to be released to Democrats in Congress.
The legislation now goes to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo after final passage Wednesday in the Democrat-controlled Senate and Assembly.
The bills don’t target Trump by name but would allow the leaders of three congressional committees to access any New York returns filed by elected officials and top appointed officials.
A bill that originally passed the Senate would have allowed Congress to request any state taxpayer’s returns. The measure was later narrowed, prompting the Senate to vote again Wednesday.
New York Republicans have denounced the legislation as a politically motivated attack on privacy.
The proposed changes to state law were made amid a battle going on in Washington over Trump’s federal returns.
