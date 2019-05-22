More cuts will be needed to balance provincial budget: FAO

The Financial Accountability Office’s economic outlook for the province finds Ontario’s deficit is down $900-million over last year.

However, the FAO says if the Ford government plans to balance the budget by 2022-23, it will need to find another $6-billion in spending cuts.

“Given the outlook for modest revenue gains, the government’s plan for balancing the budget relies on restraining the growth in program spending to historic lows,” the FAO says in its executive summary.

The FAO is also warning of slower economic growth, saying revenues are projected to increase just 3.2 per cent per year which is down from the previous gains of 4.2 per cent over the last five years.

“If Ontario’s economic performance is worse than expected, or if the government is unable to meet its spending targets, it is unlikely the government would be able to meet its commitment of balancing the budget and also implement the new provisional measures assumed in the budget plan,” concludes the FAO.

