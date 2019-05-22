Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lawyer: Police shot Texas woman in stomach, chest and face.
by The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2019 1:25 pm EDT
HOUSTON — A lawyer for the victim’s family says a private autopsy shows a police officer shot a Houston-area woman in the stomach, chest and face.
Attorney Ben Crump presented the autopsy report Wednesday. Pamela Turner’s family has been pressing to hold Baytown police accountable for the killing that was captured on video.
Crump says the autopsy shows the officer fired at Turner from a distance, but found no evidence that the African American woman was pregnant. He declined to say who performed the autopsy.
In a video of the shooting, Turner yells to Officer Juan Delacruz that she’s pregnant before he opens fire. Police have said Delacruz was trying to arrest Turner and that he opened fire after she hit him in the groin with his Taser during a struggle.
The Associated Press
