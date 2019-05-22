Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
India's Election Commission rejects ballot tampering claims
by The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2019 2:51 am EDT
NEW DELHI — India’s Election Commission has rejected opposition fears of possible tampering of electronic voting machines ahead of Thursday’s vote-counting to determine the outcome of the country’s mammoth national elections.
Authorities on Wednesday tightened security at counting centres where the electronic voting machines have been kept in strong rooms across the country. Most results are expected to be known on Thursday.
The Congress and other opposition parties have been stunned by exit poll projections by mainstream television channels of a massive victory for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies.
They alleged that an attempt was being made to tamper with the verdict in favour of the BJP by replacing the electronic voting machines in some areas.
The Election Commission rejected the allegations in a statement Tuesday.
The Associated Press
