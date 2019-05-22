Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
House bill pledges full dividend, but with a catch
JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaskans would receive a full dividend from the state’s oil-wealth fund this year under a bill introduced Wednesday in the House, but the full payout would come with a catch.
The House Finance Committee bill also seeks changes to the dividend formula going forward. Committee Co-chair Tammie Wilson says she wants a dividend calculation in statute that lawmakers follow.
The current dividend calculation hasn’t been followed for three years amid an ongoing budget deficit, and dividend payouts have been reduced.
The bill comes a week into a special session with no apparent progress toward finalizing a state budget. A major stumbling block has been what to do with the dividend.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has called for a full dividend and said voters should have a say on any changes.
Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press
You have activated your account, please feel free to browse our exclusive contests, videos and content.
{* loginWidget *}