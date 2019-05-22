Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hawaii county officials close bay to assist coral spawning
by The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2019 12:28 am EDT
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — A Hawaii county has closed a bay to prevent disruption of coral spawning that scientists predicted would occur over two days.
West Hawaii Today reported Tuesday that Honolulu County officials closed Kahaluu Bay to allow the spawning event that was expected Monday through Tuesday on the Big Island.
Officials from the Kahaluu Bay Education Center’s ReefTeach program set up a tent at the bay entrance to inform visitors of the temporary closure.
An official says the spawning is “critical” for the coral to reproduce and survive.
A mass bleaching event in 2015 killed 95% of the cauliflower coral on West Hawaii reefs.
Kahaluu Bay is the only park Honolulu County has closed to facilitate a spawning event. The area was also off limits for two half-days in 2018.
Information from: West Hawaii Today, http://www.westhawaiitoday.com
The Associated Press
