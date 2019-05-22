Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hank Williams Jr. offering reward for grandfather's shotgun
by The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2019 9:08 am EDT
CULLMAN, Ala. — Country music star Hank Williams Jr. is offering a $6,000 reward for his grandfather’s missing shotgun.
The singer known for hits including “Family Tradition” has posted a letter online saying he spent time growing up in south Alabama with his grandfather.
The letter says he can’t locate the man’s old Remington Model 11-48 shotgun, which he wants to pass on.
An attorney for Williams, Steve Smith, says the gun is believed to be lost, not stolen. The reward is being offered with no questions asked.
Smith says the 16-gauge shotgun was likely last seen at a lake cabin or house near Cullman, Alabama. He says the reward offer has generated a few tips.
Williams sang about the man who owned the shotgun in his 1973 song “Grandpa Shepherd.”
The Associated Press
