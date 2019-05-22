Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fugitive says he'll surrender if people like wanted poster
by Associated Press, The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2019 4:12 pm EDT
HARTFORD, Conn. — A 29-year-old Connecticut fugitive says he’s serious about an offer to surrender if police can get enough people to respond to an online wanted poster on social media.
Jose Simms, who is wanted by Torrington police for failing to appear in court on charges ranging from breach of peace to threatening, told The Associated Press in a Facebook message that he is tired of running.
Torrington police agreed to a deal in which Simms will turn himself in if a posting on the department’s Facebook page gets 15,000 “likes.”
Maki Haberfeld, who teaches ethics and procedure at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, says Simms is using social media to manipulate both the department and the news media and has already gotten what he wants — notoriety.
