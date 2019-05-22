Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Exeter alumni demand more from school over sex abuse claims
by Michael Casey, The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2019 1:41 pm EDT
CONCORD, N.H. — Alumni from a prominent New Hampshire prep school are accusing the administration of failing to deliver promised reforms after a slew of complaints accusing staff members of sexual misconduct that dated back decades.
The Phillips Exeter Alumni for Truth and Healing told The Associated Press this week that the school has failed to deliver a promised mediation plan for abuse victims as well as one setting up a system for reporting new cases of sexual misconduct.
An investigation by a law firm hired by Exeter found credible evidence of sexual misconduct by 11 staffers, all whom have died or otherwise left the school.
An Exeter spokeswoman said Wednesday the school was committed to examining its past and supporting anyone who was harmed.
