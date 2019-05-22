Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Defendant says he doesn't recall if he shot 8 at church
by Jonathan Mattise, The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2019 6:15 pm EDT
NASHVILLE — The man accused of fatally shooting one person and wounding seven others in a Nashville church in 2017 says he can’t remember if he did it.
In court Wednesday, 27-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson testified that he doesn’t remember if he shot others at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. He said he recalls shooting himself during a tussle at the church the day of the shooting.
Prosecutor Amy Hunter asked if Samson chooses what he wants to remember.
A psychiatrist diagnosed Samson with “schizoaffective” and post-traumatic stress disorder. Samson said his feelings would quickly change from ecstatic to suicidal. He’s now on medication.
Samson is black and the victims white. Hunter says Samson left a note about a 2015 shooting massacre at a South Carolina black church and aimed to kill at least 10 white churchgoers.