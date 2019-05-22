Cher's Winnipeg concert scrubbed at last minute due to sudden short-term illness

WINNIPEG — About 10,000 Cher fans in Winnipeg went home disappointed Tuesday night after being told that a concert by the pop diva at Bell MTS Place had been postponed.

Cher, who is 73, was scheduled to appear around 8:45 p.m. as part of her Here We Go Again Tour 2019.

An announcement was made more than an hour after the opening acts had finished that she was ill and would not be taking the stage.

Concert promoter Live Nation West Canada said in a statement that Cher was unable to perform due to what it called a sudden short-term illness, but no other details were released.

The statement said the concert would be postponed and that fans should hold onto their tickets.

Live Nation said those tickets will be honoured once a rescheduled date is confirmed. (CTV Winnipeg)

The Canadian Press