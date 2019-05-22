How Canada’s anti-abortion movement recruits young people

In today’s Big Story podcast, while many may think of abortion as a non-issue in Canada, the movement against it still exists… but it looks a lot different than it once did. Young people (Gen Zers to be specific) are increasingly labelling themselves as pro-life, attending anti-abortion marches and supporting pro-life politicians.

What’s changed in the decades since abortion was a federal election issue? How are young people being recruited? Will this strengthen the anti-abortion movement or hurt it? And could the issue ever really come back up again in Canada as it has recently in the US?

GUEST: Sydney Loney, FLARE.com

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on iTunes or Google Play.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.