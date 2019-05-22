Loading articles...

How Canada’s anti-abortion movement recruits young people

Last Updated May 22, 2019 at 5:45 am EDT

People take part in the March For Life rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

In today’s Big Story podcast, while many may think of abortion as a non-issue in Canada, the movement against it still exists… but it looks a lot different than it once did. Young people (Gen Zers to be specific) are increasingly labelling themselves as pro-life, attending anti-abortion marches and supporting pro-life politicians.

What’s changed in the decades since abortion was a federal election issue? How are young people being recruited? Will this strengthen the anti-abortion movement or hurt it? And could the issue ever really come back up again in Canada as it has recently in the US?

GUEST: Sydney Loney, FLARE.com

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on iTunes or Google Play.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.