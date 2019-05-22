Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Austria: Interim ministers sworn in after video scandal
by The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2019 7:33 am EDT
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, delivers a speech to the Austrian citizens at Hofburg palace in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is set to face a no-confidence vote in parliament next week after his governing coalition collapsed over a corruption scandal. (AP Photo/Michael Gruber)
VIENNA — Austria’s president has sworn in new, technocratic ministers to replace politicians from the far-right Freedom Party who left the government amid a scandal surrounding its leader, but it remains unclear whether Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will survive a no-confidence vote next week.
Austria faces early elections in September after the conservative Kurz’s coalition with the Freedom Party collapsed. Heinz-Christian Strache quit as vice chancellor and party leader after a video surfaced showing him appearing to offer favours to a purported Russian investor.
President Alexander Van der Bellen urged the interim ministers on Wednesday to contribute to “Austria taking a constructive role in the European Union.” They include Interior Minister Eckart Ratz, who formerly headed one of Austria’s top courts.
Parliament is to vote Monday on an opposition no-confidence motion against Kurz.