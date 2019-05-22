Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Australian state leader intervenes to approve coal mine
by The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2019 1:14 am EDT
CANBERRA, Australia — An Australian state government leader has intervened to fast-track a proposed coal mine days after voters rejected tougher action to curb greenhouse gas emissions in a federal election.
The Carmichael mine proposed by India’s Adani Mining in Queensland state was a bitterly polarizing issue ahead of weekend elections that returned the conservative coalition government for a third three-year term.
Queensland’s Labor Party Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Wednesday that she wanted a time frame agreed to by Friday to deal with the two environmental hurdles that are holding up the mine.
Saturday’s federal election result defied opinion polls that suggested the centre-left Labor Party would win government and implement its policies of slashing Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions by 45% from 2005 levels by 2030.