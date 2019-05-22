Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Anti-groping smartphone app highly popular in Japan
by The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2019 7:37 am EDT
Commuters wait to get on a train at a station Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Tokyo. A police-developed smartphone app with anti-sex crime alarms has won massive subscriptions as Japanese women try to arm themselves against gropers on packed rush-hour trains. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
TOKYO — A smartphone app developed by Japanese police is being widely downloaded by women trying to protect themselves from gropers on packed rush-hour trains.
The “Digi Police” app was originally issued by Tokyo police three years ago, but a function to scare off molesters was only added a few months ago. Since then, the app has reportedly been downloaded hundreds of thousands of times — unusual for a government-developed mobile application.
Women in crowded trains and other public places in Japan often face sexual harassment, but are typically too afraid to call out for help.
With the app, victims can press a “repel groper” icon to produce a message saying “There is a groper here. Please help.” With another press, the message turns red and a voice repeatedly says, “Please stop!”