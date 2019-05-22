Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Anita Hill, Bob Woodward honoured at annual PEN American gala
by Hillel Italie, The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2019 8:59 am EDT
NEW YORK — Anita Hill, Bob Woodward and three Saudi Arabian dissidents were among those honoured at the annual gala hosted by PEN America, the literary and human rights organization.
Hill, best known for testifying in 1991 that then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas had sexually harassed her, was celebrated Tuesday night as an inspiration for the #MeToo movement. Woodward was praised for his Watergate reporting and long history of investigative journalism. PEN gave its Freedom to Write Award to the activists Nouf Abdulaziz, Loujain al-Hathloul and Eman al-Nafjan, all whom are currently facing trial in Saudi Arabia for their advocacy of women’s rights.
The gala was held at the American Museum of Natural History, with John Oliver serving as host. Presenters included Lupita Nyong’o, who introduced Hill, and historian Robert Caro, who preceded Woodward.