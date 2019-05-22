AM Prep-Music

MADONNA EDITS EUROVISION PERFORMANCE

JERUSALEM (AP) _ Madonna appears to have sweetened up her vocals after she was panned for her performance Saturday at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv. Madonna’s official YouTube channel has released her performance with vocals that are noticeably different than the broadcast version. Viewers had complained she sang off key. Some enterprising YouTubers have spliced Madonna’s version with the broadcast version to show the difference. Madonna’s representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

CIARA GETS ACCEPTED INTO HARVARD

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ciara is going to Harvard. She posted an Instagram photo of herself in a Harvard sweater, saying she got accepted this week. She says she always dreamt of going to college, but her music career took her on a different path. Her representative tells People magazine Ciara will be a student in Harvard’s Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program.

PANTERA REVEALS VINNIE PAUL’S GRAVE MARKER

UNDATED (AP) _ Pantera has released a photo of the marker that will go on drummer Vinnie Paul’s grave, because someone else is circulating a photo. Pantera writes on social media there is a lot of bad information going around about the marker, and the other photo was unauthorized. The marker has yet to be placed on Paul’s grave, which is next to the grave of his brother, guitarist Dimebag Darrell, in a cemetery in Arlington, Texas. Paul’s marker shows a drawing of him in a cowboy hat, next to playing cards, dice and drumsticks. It also shows a quote: “Don’t ever think it’s not a good time. If you do think it’s not a good time. A good time is a good time. A bad time is a bad time. And a wonderful time is irreplaceable. Hellyeah!”

MUSICAL WILL USE ZZ TOP SONGS

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ A musical based on the music of ZZ Top is in the works. It’s called “Sharp Dressed Man” and it’s described as “an outrageous, bawdy musical romp” about a Texas auto mechanic who steals car parts. Guitarist Billy Gibbons says fans have often told them ZZ Top has provided the soundtrack to their lives, and the musical is “very much in line with that kind of enthusiastic thinking.” The band members will be executive producers. The musical is expected to open in Las Vegas next year.

SUSPECT INDICTED IN NIPSEY HUSSLE SHOOTING

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A grand jury in Los Angeles has indicted a 29-year-old man in the fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles. The suspect, Eric Ronald Holder Jr., was indicted on one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Holder could get life. Hussle was 33. The Grammy-nominated rapper and father of two was shot to death outside his clothing store March 31.

DJ KHALED RELEASES “FATHER OF ASAHD”

NEW YORK (AP) _ The thing DJ Khaled (KAL’-ehd) loved about his collaboration with Nipsey Hussle is that Hussle loved it too. Last week, DJ Khaled released the song “Higher,” off his album “Father of Asahd,” out Friday. John Legend also plays on the record. DJ Khaled says Hussle had “a beautiful spirit, beautiful vibe, beautiful energy” and he put that into the song.

KACEY MUSGRAVES EXHIBIT WILL OPEN AT COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME

NASHVILLE (AP) _ Long before Kacey Musgraves was upending country music, she was making trouble in high school. Among the items that will be on display at a Musgraves exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will be her detention notice for “continuous classroom disruption.” The exhibit also will include the tip jar for the Texas Two Bits, a yodeling duo she formed with Alina Tatum when Musgraves was 11. Musgraves’ 2014 Grammy dress, the pantsuit she wore to last year’s Country Music Association Awards and the manuscripts for the songs “Fallin’” and “Slow Burn” will be on display as well. The exhibit opens July 2 and runs through June 2020.

BONNAROO’S ARCH IS DISMANTLED

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) _ The arch that greeted visitors to Bonnaroo for years has been intentionally burned down. Bonnaroo officials write on social media the arch had significant structural issues and needed to be removed. They plan to have a new arch in time for this year’s festival, set for June 13-16 in Manchester, Tennessee.

BROOKS AND DUNN WILL TAPE “CMT CROSSROADS”

NASHVILLE (AP) _ The next edition of “CMT Crossroads” will be more like the TV version of Brooks and Dunn’s current duets album, “Reboot.” Brett Young, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Brandon Lancaster of LANCO, Luke Combs and Midland will help Brooks and Dunn perform their hits. The episode will tape June 4 as an outdoor public event in downtown Nashville. It will premiere on CMT on June 28.

by Margie Szaroleta

The Associated Press