Alaska city considers fines to deal with problem properties
by The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2019 12:31 am EDT
JUNEAU, Alaska — Officials in an Alaska city are considering a plan to fine residents at homes requiring an excessive number of police calls.
KTOO-FM reported Tuesday that a Juneau Police Department official outlined the plan for the Juneau Assembly Monday.
Police say a state law enables the city to fine property owners who receive a large number of police calls within a certain time frame.
Officials say police spend a disproportionate amount of resources on a small number of properties where frequent calls for issues like domestic violence or child neglect occur.
The proposal suggests a $400 fine for every police visit after a property exceeds criteria set by the city.
The city must first pass an ordinance outlining the number and type of police responses and specific consequences.
___
Information from: KTOO-FM, http://www.ktoo.org
The Associated Press
