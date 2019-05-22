Alaska agency to ship water to city with contaminated wells

YAKUTAT, Alaska — Alaska plans to begin shipping water to a town where chemical contamination was found in area wells.

CoastAlaska reported Tuesday that perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances were found in wells in Yakutat.

The Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced Friday it would begin shipping water to at least one Yakutat property.

Tests of 14 wells near the city’s airport indicate five had detectable substance amounts.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s website describes the substances as “man-made chemicals” that can lead to “adverse human health effects.”

The city in southeastern Alaska has been listed among communities with wells contaminated by the substances, but was not included in a state database.

A state toxicologist says residents should not drink or cook with the contaminated water and that boiling does not purify it.

The Associated Press