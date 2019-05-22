Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alabama House approves 'born alive' abortion bill
by The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2019 1:47 am EDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama House of Representatives has approved legislation to put doctors in prison if they don’t try to save babies “born alive” after an attempted abortion.
Representatives voted 66-18 for the bill Tuesday. The bill now moves to the Senate
The bill by Republican Rep. Ginny Shaver says doctors would face 20-year prison sentences for failing to provide reasonable care to save a “child born alive after an abortion.”
Shaver says the bill is named for a California woman who survived a late abortion.
Alabama doesn’t allow abortions after fetal viability.
Democrats called it an attempt to demonize abortion providers and argued there is no record of such instances in Alabama.
The contentious debate came a week after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation seeking to outlaw almost all abortions.
The Associated Press
{* loginWidget *}