6 Brazilian tourists die of carbon monoxide in Chile
SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean authorities say six Brazilian tourists died of carbon monoxide poisoning while staying in an old apartment in central Santiago.
Authorities said Wednesday that police had been alerted by the Brazilian Embassy, which was called by one of the victims when she became ill.
Police commander Rodrigo Soto said officers found four adults and two children dead at the six-story building Wednesday. The fire department said a high concentration of carbon monoxide was measured in the apartment, which it said was completely closed.
Carbon monoxide is a colorless and odourless gas produced by fuel combustion in gas stoves and heating systems. A heavy accumulation can cause death.
Santiago registered its coldest day of the South American autumn early Wednesday, with the temperature dropping to zero Celsius (32 Fahrenheit).
The Associated Press
Or
{* loginWidget *}