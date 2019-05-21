The Latest: Trump tweets support for Kentucky governor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Latest on Kentucky’s primary election (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump has tweeted support for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in Kentucky’s primary election.

Trump’s tweet encouraged Kentuckians to vote for Matt Bevin on Tuesday, saying he “has done a fantastic job for you and America!”

Voter Tom Priddy in Lawrenceburg cast his vote for Bevin on Tuesday morning. He says he appreciates that the governor is a strong Trump ally.

A spokeswoman for the secretary of state’s office says things were going smoothly at the polls, but turnout was light and might end up lower than the projected 12.5%.

Bevin faces state Rep. Robert Goforth and two other challengers in the GOP primary.

Bevin’s standing with conservatives is being tested after a turbulent term. Among other things, he has lashed out at teachers who used sick days to attend protest rallies.

8:30 a.m.

Voters in Kentucky are casting ballots in a primary that will deliver an initial verdict on the job performance of Gov. Matt Bevin.

The ally of President Donald Trump faces state Rep. Robert Goforth and two other challengers in Tuesday’s GOP primary.

Democrats are choosing between three leading gubernatorial candidates on a ballot that also includes contested primaries for attorney general and other statewide offices.

Bevin’s standing with conservatives is being tested after a turbulent term. Among other things, he has lashed out at teachers who used sick days to attend protest rallies.

The leading Democrats running for governor are Attorney General Andy Beshear, ex-state auditor Adam Edelen and longtime state Rep. Rocky Adkins.

Beshear is the son of Kentucky’s last Democratic governor.

