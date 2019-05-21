Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Tarantino is back in Cannes, 25 years after 'Pulp Fiction'
by The Associated Press
Posted May 21, 2019 5:04 am EDT
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." The film will premiere in competition at the upcoming French festival, adding one of the summer's starriest, most anticipated films to Cannes' red carpet. (Andrew Cooper/Sony-Columbia Pictures via AP)
CANNES, France — Twenty-five years after premiering “Pulp Fiction” in Cannes, Quentin Tarantino is set to bring his latest, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” to the French Riviera festival Tuesday.
Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction” went on to win the Palme d’Or in 1994. His latest is expected to cause the biggest frenzy of the festival, bringing Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie to the Cannes red carpet.
Ahead of the premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Tarantino issued a statement to festival audiences imploring them not to spoil the film for future moviegoers. The movie is about Los Angeles in 1969.
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” is premiering in competition in Cannes ahead of its theatrical release in July.