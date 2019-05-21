Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Second gray whale dies in Alaska; necropsy conducted
by The Associated Press
Posted May 21, 2019 11:36 am EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A second gray whale has been found dead along Alaska’s coast.
Marine mammal biologists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Sunday performed a necropsy on a gray whale beached near Cordova.
NOAA Fisheries biologists on May 9 reported a dead gray whale in Turnagain Arm south of Anchorage.
The agency says it’s monitoring significant gray whale mortalities that have occurred this spring along the West Coast.
Nearly 60 gray whales have been reported dead from Mexico to Alaska. Many were skinny and malnourished.
Biologists aided by the Coast Guard more than two hours collecting tissue samples from the 42-foot (12.8-meter) young adult female whale near Cordova.
Veterinarian Kathy Burek-Huntington of Alaska Veterinary Pathology Services says the animal did not appear emaciated.
