Recycling in Canada is broken. Can it be fixed?

In today’s Big Story podcast, you probably don’t know exactly what should and should not end up in your Blue Box. But even if you did, only a staggeringly small fraction of the recyclable waste you put inside it would ever end up as a new product.

What’s changed in the recycling industry to leave tons upon tons of otherwise recyclable plastics sitting in shipping containers or redirected to landfills or incinerators. The good news is our individual mistakes or laziness is a very small part of the problem. But that’s also the bad news.

GUEST: Jeff Lewis, environment reporter, The Globe and Mail

