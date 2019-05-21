Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Preliminary phase of Lionel Desmond inquiry begins in Nova Scotia
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2019 8:07 am EDT
Shanna and Lionel Desmond hold their daughter Aaliyah in a photo from the Facebook page of Shanna Desmond. An inquiry begins its investigation today into the death of an Afghan war veteran in Nova Scotia who killed his family and himself more than two years ago. The provincial government promised an inquiry in December 2017, almost a year after Lionel Desmond fatally shot his mother Brenda, wife Shanna and 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah, before turning the gun on himself. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook MANDATORY CREDIT
GUYSBOROUGH, N.S. — An inquiry begins its investigation today into the death of an Afghan war veteran who killed his family and himself more than two years ago in Nova Scotia.
The provincial government promised the inquiry in December 2017, almost a year after Lionel Desmond fatally shot his mother Brenda, wife Shanna and 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah, before turning the gun on himself.
The 33-year-old soldier was diagnosed with PTSD after two tours in Afghanistan in 2007.
Family members say Desmond sought help for his mental illness, but they say he did not receive the help he desperately needed.
The inquiry opens today with hearings to determine who will take part when the inquest officially begins in September.
Adam Rodgers, who represents Desmond’s estate and his family, has said the Nova Scotia Justice Department has already imposed unrealistic restrictions on legal fees and preparation time.