Poland's sextuplets doing fine as mom visits her new-borns
by The Associated Press
Posted May 21, 2019 6:49 am EDT
WARSAW, Poland — The 29-year-old mother of Poland’s new-born sextuplets has been able to leave her hospital bed and visit her babies in another ward, where they are said to be doing fine.
Doctors said Tuesday that the respiratory, nervous and digestive systems of the six — four girls and two boys — are still immature. Though they are in incubators, doctors say the little ones can breathe on their own but will likely remain in hospital for around three months.
The sextuplets, believed to be Poland’s first ever, were born Monday during the pregnancy’s 29th week through cesarean section in a hospital in the southern Polish city of Krakow.
The number was a surprise — five had been expected.
Their mother, Klaudia Marzec, said on TVN24 “we need to change plans.”
The Associated Press
