Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Oxford University to help disadvantaged gain admission
by The Associated Press
Posted May 21, 2019 4:45 am EDT
LONDON — The University of Oxford is launching two new programs aimed at helping disadvantaged students gain a coveted place at the institution.
Oxford’s vice chancellor, Louise Richardson, says the programs outlined Tuesday represent “a sea change” in admissions and that there is now a commitment “to accelerate the pace at which we are diversifying our student body.”
The university says the programs will offer places for up to 250 students a year, representing 10 per cent of Oxford’s U.K. undergraduate intake. It aims to boost the proportion of students coming to Oxford from under-represented backgrounds from 15% to 25%.
Chris Millward of the Office for Students, the independent regulator of higher education, says “radical change” is necessary to shrink the access gap, but that the proposals are a step in the right direction.