North Korea: US should consider consequences of ship seizure

North Korea’s U.N. ambassador says the Trump administration should consider the possible consequences its seizing of a North Korean cargo ship could have on relations between the two countries and immediately return the vessel.

Kim Song said at a news conference Tuesday that the “heinous act” of seizing the ship was aimed at bringing maximum pressure on North Korea to make it “kneel down.”

He said it was “an outright denial of the underlying spirit” of the June 12, 2018, joint statement by President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “that has committed to establish new bilateral relations.”

Kim reiterated that he has asked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to take “urgent measures” to contribute to stability on the Korean peninsula.

Kim said “we sharply watch every” U.S. move.

The Associated Press