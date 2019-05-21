Loading articles...

New federal charges filed in California synagogue shooting

SAN DIEGO — New federal charges have been filed against a man suspected of opening fire in a Southern California synagogue, killing one person and wounding three others.

A federal grand jury on Tuesday handed up a revised indictment against John T. Earnest that adds four counts of discharging a firearm during crimes of violence.

He earlier pleaded not guilty to 109 federal charges including committing a hate crime and to state charges, including murder, in connection with the April 27 attack on the Chabad of Poway Synagogue. The charges also include attempted arson of a mosque.

Prosecutors say the 19-year-old attacked the synagogue with a semi-automatic rifle and was carrying 50 extra rounds of ammunition but had trouble reloading. He was chased outside and later captured.

The Associated Press

