Mississippi police officer charged in woman's killing

JACKSON, Miss. — A north Mississippi police officer is charged with murder in the death of a woman that he was romantically involved with.

Oxford Police Officer Matthew Kinne has been charged with murder by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, according to a court order signed Tuesday by Lafayette County Circuit Judge Andrew Howorth.

Kinne was arrested Monday night after 32-year-old Dominque Clayton was found dead on Sunday. The victim’s sister, Shyjuan Clayton, tells WHBQ-TV that Clayton and Kinne were in a relationship. Interim Oxford Police Chief Matt McCutcheon didn’t go that far, saying the two were “possibly involved.”

Oxford police called in the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to lead the inquiry, a common step in shootings involving officers in Mississippi.

WHBQ-TV reported Clayton was found shot in the back of her head by her 8-year-old son after he was dropped at home Sunday by a family member. McCutcheon declined to elaborate on the manner of death or other details, saying he would answer questions at a future time. Neither he nor Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Capt. Johnny Poulos responded to messages and phone calls seeking comment.

In Mississippi, before police officers, teachers and certain other people can be arrested for crimes committed while they are on duty, a prosecutor is supposed to present evidence of probable cause to a judge. Howorth set a Wednesday hearing to consider whether that law applies, writing that state officials say Kinne “was not in performance of official duties as a law enforcement officer at the time of the alleged murder.”

Kinne is jailed in neighbouring Panola County. Howorth said he would consider whether to set bail on Wednesday and ordered that a lawyer be appointed for Kinne.

Shyjuan Clayton told reporters Tuesday that she wanted answers following Kinne’s arrest.

“We don’t want anybody to cover it up. We want the truth out. We want justice for my sister,” she said.

Kinne has been an Oxford officer for four years.

WREG-TV reported that no one answered the door at his home on the outskirts of Oxford.

The department named Kinne its mounted patrol officer of the year in January, The Oxford Eagle reported.

