Man arrested for waving replica gun and threatening paramedics in Dovercourt Park

A man in his 30’s is facing several charges after someone with what appeared to be a loaded shotgun started waving it near Bloor Street and Dovercourt Road Monday morning.

Toronto police say the suspect then began to threaten paramedics at an EMS station in the area just before 7 a.m.

Constable David Hopkinson tells 680 NEWS it was the quick actions of a lone police officer which ended the situation without anyone getting hurt.

“When he got on scene, the suspect was seen re-loading the shotgun, the officer was able to make a quick decision. The suspect was tackled or put to the ground to the ground and arrested.

Hopkinson says it was later determined the gun was a replica.

It’s not yet clear what specific charges the suspect is facing.