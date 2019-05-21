Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Italian minister says immigrant accused of arson deaths
The Associated Press
May 21, 2019
MILAN — Italy’s interior minister says an immigrant from North Africa has been arrested for an arson fire at a police station in northern Italy that killed two and injured more than a dozen.
Matteo Salvini announced the arrest on Twitter Tuesday, adding that “eliminating illegal immigration to Italy and Europe is a moral duty: Everyone home.”
The news agency ANSA reported that the fire overnight killed two people living in apartments above the ground-floor police station in Mirandola, north of Bologna, and injuring more than a dozen others, two seriously. The victims, a 74-year-old woman and her live-in caretaker, were killed in an explosion.
ANSA said the suspect broke into the police station and set the fire. A motive was not clear.
The Associated Press
