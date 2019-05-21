Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Frenchman in vegetative state kept alive after appeal to UN
by The Associated Press
Posted May 21, 2019 8:14 am EDT
PARIS — A last-ditch appeal to the United Nations has forced French doctors to resume life support for a man who has been in a vegetative state for years and whose case has drawn attention across Europe.
Vincent Lambert was critically injured in a 2008 car accident, and his parents and wife disagree on whether to keep him alive artificially. After years of legal battles, a team of doctors decided to stop giving him food and liquids.
But the parents appealed to the U.N. Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, arguing the 42-year-old should be treated as disabled.
Hours after doctors stopped feeding Lambert on Monday, a Paris court ordered a freeze on previous rulings while the U.N. committee considers the case. That process could take years.
The parents’ lawyer told French media that doctors resumed feeding on Tuesday.