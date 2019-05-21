Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
France's Macron accuses Bannon, Russians of eroding Europe
by The Associated Press
Posted May 21, 2019 3:38 am EDT
Matteo Salvini and Marine Le Pen, Leader of the French National Front, attend a rally organized by League leader Matteo Salvini, with leaders of other European nationalist parties, ahead of the May 23-26 European Parliamentary elections, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron is accusing former Trump strategist Steve Bannon and Russian oligarchs of conspiring with Europe’s nationalists to dismantle the European Union.
The centrist French leader said in an interview with French regional newspapers published Tuesday that Europeans “should not be naive” about foreign interference ahead of this week’s European Parliament elections. He said “Russians and some others” are financing extreme political parties in Europe, without elaborating.
Macron’s interview is a last-ditch appeal for support for his centrist movement in the elections, in which nationalists are expected to gain ground amid worries about migration.
Macron singled out Bannon for criticism. Bannon has been in France in recent days and praised far-right leader Marine Le Pen’s campaign. Le Pen herself distanced herself from Bannon, however, as she tries to broaden her National Rally party’s appeal.
