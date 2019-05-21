Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ex-police officer gets prison for paying teen girls for sex
by The Associated Press
Posted May 21, 2019 4:03 pm EDT
BALTIMORE — A Maryland man who pleaded guilty to paying two teenage girls for sex while he was employed as a police officer in Washington, D.C., has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.
U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office says a federal judge on Tuesday also sentenced 29-year-old Chukwuemeka Ekwonna of Glenn Dale to five years of supervised release after his prison term.
Ekwonna pleaded guilty to two counts of sex trafficking of a minor. The former officer had faced a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison under his plea agreement with prosecutors.
Hur’s office says Ekwonna exchanged more than 250 text messages and social media messages with two girls, ages 14 and 15, and paid both for sex.
