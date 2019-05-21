Loading articles...

Elle Fanning OK after fainting at Cannes dinner

Jury member Elle Fanning, left, and jury president Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'The Dead Don't Die' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

CANNES, France — Elle Fanning says she fainted at a Cannes Film Festival dinner because he dress was too tight.

The 21-year-old actress collapsed at the Chopard Trophee dinner Monday evening at Cannes. Fanning later posted a message with a thumbs-up photo on Instagram saying she was “all good” despite what she called a fainting spell from her snug Prada gown.

Fanning is on the jury in Cannes. She’s the youngest person ever to be on the nine-person panel that will decide the Palme d’Or.

The Associated Press

