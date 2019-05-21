Long-time Toronto radio personality Dave 'Bookie' Bookman has died

Long-time Toronto radio personality, and champion of indie music, Dave “Bookie” Bookman has died.

He was 58.

Bookman’s employer, Indie 88, announced on Friday that he had fallen ill. A statement released by the radio station on Tuesday morning, said Bookman had died “peacefully, at 12:45 this morning.”

“Everyone knows Bookie as a crusader of the independent, winning the Unsung Hero award for his spirit and drive to make Indie happen,” longtime co-worker Josie Dye wrote in a post on Indie 88.

“Bookie was the last true personality on air. He wasn’t hired for his charm, his looks, or his voice. He didn’t work his brand, or promote himself. He exuded knowledge, truth, opinions that mattered that had foundations in research and love for music.”

Before taking to the air at Indie 88, Bookman worked for over two decades at The Edge (CFNY) where he became a staple in the indie music scene.

Bookie was the long-time host of the Indie Hour and he could also be seen every week at The Horsehoe Tavern for Nu Music Night.

“A great guy and a great supporter of live music, especially indie acts,” Michael Hollett, co-founder of NXNE, tweeted.

“We crossed paths so many times over the decades checking out bands. Such a champion, always ready to hear something new and promote it. RIP my friend.”

We're sad to hear of the passing of Dave "Bookie" Bookman. He's forged many great relationships with staff and listeners. He will be greatly missed. Our heart goes out to his family. ❤ — 102.1 the Edge (@the_edge) May 21, 2019

“I used to think people like Bookie only existed in novels,” Dye wrote.

“Now I know, novels were written because of characters like Bookie. Our country has lost an icon and a beautiful man.”

Juat devastated to hear of the passing of Dave Bookie Bookman. A hero of the Toronto music scene and a wonderful guy. Travel well, friend. — Moe Berg (@moeTPOH) May 21, 2019

So sad to learn of the passing of Dave “Bookie” Bookman, a great guy and a great supporter of live music, especially indie acts. We crossed paths so many times over the decades checking out bands. Such a champion, always ready to hear something new and promote it. RIP my friend. https://t.co/QhRRSwvdAr — Michael Hollett (@m_hollett) May 21, 2019

Very Sad to hear about the passing of Dave Bookman (Bookie). Beside his tireless championing of new independent Canadian music ( his professional side) Personally, he was one of the finest human beings you could have the pleasure to meet or interact with. @Indie88Toronto — The Discarded (band) (@Discardedband) May 21, 2019

Music has lost a true champion with the passing of Dave Bookman

We were always lucky to have him in our city.

Rest well, old friend. — Lowest Of The Low (@LowestOfTheLow) May 21, 2019