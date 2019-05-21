Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Countermeasures were key to ending tariff stalemate with U.S., says Trudeau
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2019 11:25 am EDT
SEPT-ÎLES, Que. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on American goods were key to restoring free access to the U.S. market for Canadian steel and aluminum.
Trudeau is in Sept-Iles, Que., this morning, visiting an aluminum processor on a victory lap after the United States lifted tariffs on Canadian metals late last week.
The U.S. imposed import taxes of 25 per cent on Canadian steel and 10 per cent on aluminum a year ago as a pressure tactic when negotiations on a new North American free-trade agreement got difficult.
Trudeau says slapping import taxes on billions of dollars’ worth of American products got governors and state representatives to push their federal government to get the talks done and the trade dispute ended.
Trudeau says that now the U.S. metals tariffs are gone, he’s looking forward to getting the new trade deal ratified.
Time is short, though, with just a few weeks left before the House of Commons breaks for the summer and a federal election scheduled for October.